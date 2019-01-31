Better IPR protection, business climate for foreign firms





Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, speaks at a press breifing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

China will continue to enhance the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) and improve the business environment for foreign investors, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday at a press briefing.Asked about China's plans to improve IPR protection, MOFCOM spokesperson Gao Feng said that "China's stance on enhancing IPR protection has always been firm and consistent."He pointed out that China has made great achievements in IPR protection in areas such as legislation and law enforcement. China has also drawn up IPR protection laws that are in line with international standards and China's own conditions. The nation has also has established 19 courts that specialize in IPR cases, he said.China is also working to create better conditions for foreign investors by adopting a new foreign investment law, which is still under deliberation, as well as by implementing other measures, Gao said.The new law, which would grant more market access and protection for foreign investors in China, will also pave the way for higher-level opening-up measures, he said.IPR protection and market conditions for foreign companies in China are among topics at the ongoing trade negotiations between China and the US in Washington, which are aimed at ending the trade war between the world's two largest economies.Asked about the negotiations, Gao said he had no information to disclose.