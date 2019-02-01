Xi's article on building ecological civilization to be published

An article by President Xi Jinping on building an ecological civilization will be carried in the third issue of Qiushi Journal this year, to be published Friday.



In the article, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, demands the coordination of economic and social development and the building of ecological civilization.



The people's attention, aspirations and needs should be responded to in an active manner so as to meet their ever-growing demands for a beautiful environment, Xi writes.



Xi orders concrete efforts to control pollution, promote green development, contain environmental risks and improve governance on environment issues.



He stresses the need to enhance the Party's leadership to win the battle of pollution prevention and control, and asks governments at all levels to thoroughly carry out the decisions and policies of the CPC Central Committee.

