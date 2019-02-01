Learning Chinese





infect传染(chuánrǎn)A: Help me ask the boss for a day off for me tomorrow. I have a fever of 39C.明天帮我向领导请个假吧,我现在发烧到39度了。(mínɡtiān bānɡwǒ xiànɡ lǐnɡdǎo qǐnɡɡèjiǎ bā, wǒ xiànzài fāshāo dào sānshíjiǔ dù le.)B: When we got off work you looked normal. How did you get sick as soon as you got home?我看你下班的时候还很正常啊,怎么回了家就生病了？(wǒ kàn nǐ xiàbān de shíhòu hái hěn zhènɡchánɡ ā, zěnme huí le jiā jiù shēnɡbìnɡ le?)A: I think I've been infected with a cold virus. There was someone constantly coughing in the subway and he wasn't wearing a mask.我怀疑我被传染得了流感,地铁里有一个人一直在咳嗽,而且没有带口罩。(wǒ huáiyí wǒ bèi chuánrǎn déle liúɡǎn, dìtiě lǐ yǒu yīɡèrén yīzhí zài késòu, érqiě méiyǒu dài kǒuzhào.)B: Well then you get some rest. If things get worse you should head to the hospital as soon as possible.那你好好休息,病情加重的话还是尽快去医院吧。(nà nǐ hǎohǎo xiūxī, bìnɡqínɡ jiāzhònɡ dehuà háishì jìnkuài qù yīyuàn bā.) `

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT