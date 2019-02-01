Horoscope

Happy birthday:



You may be having trouble putting your finger on something that has been bothering you lately. Exploring your inner world should help you get a better grasp on things, so set aside some time today for some meditation. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 6, 12, 15.





Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do not be afraid to set your goals high. While you may spend a lot of time and energy and still not succeed, the experience you gain will make it all more than worth it. Make sure you handle things yourself when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Sometimes the best option is to do nothing at all and just let things run their course. While this may run against your proactive nature, you just might be surprised by the results! ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Don't allow yourself to be limited by the labels others give you. It's time to break from the mold and do what you want to do with your life. The power of friendship will enable you to complete any challenge. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



After a dark night, the light of dawn is coming over the horizon. As your fortunes take a turn for the better, consider looking into investments. Exercise should be a core part of your daily routine. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Pressure has been building lately. While you naturally want to carry everything on your own shoulders, keep in mind that you have allies who can help share the load. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to professional matters. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



If you do not start reining in your imagination, you are highly likely to start seeing things that just aren't there. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You are long overdue for some "me" time. Consider heading to a spa for a massage, or just relaxing at home with a good book. Whatever you do, just make sure you treat yourself right! Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



The universe will send you a warning sign today that will enable you to avoid a sticky situation. Don't worry too much about what form this warning will take, you will know it when you see it. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



By taking on challenges in which you have little chance of success, you will be able to learn something very important about yourself. Staying on top of current events will give you the tools you need to capitalize on a great investment opportunity. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Trouble is heading your way. Although the specifics of what you will face is unclear right now, you already have an idea of what it is. Follow your intuition and you should be able to avoid the most difficult parts. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Things may not be all they seem at the office. You might want to have a long talk with coworkers. If you are feeling blue, a nice meal at your favorite restaurant will do wonders to improve your mood. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You may have difficult time keeping a lid on your emotions today. This will not necessarily be a bad thing, so long as you choose the right time and place to express yourself. ✭✭✭

