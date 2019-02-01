Puzzle
ACROSS
1 December ditty
6 Rolex rival
11 Pink Lady alcohol
14 "Gladiator" star Russell
15 Waste time
16 Spanish year
17 Double agent?
19 Streets: Abbr.
20 Seamless transition
21 Toothed tool
22 Dart like a butterfly
23 Media mogul with a noted book club
25 Baseball great Satchel
26 Bruce Banner portrayer
29 Ticket agent?
32 Mil. base truants
34 Law firm visitors
35 Morning drops
36 Chicken ___ king
38 Fully prepared
39 "Just as I suspected!"
42 Like some expensive produce
45 Van Gogh city
47 Collection agent?
50 20 dispensers, briefly
51 Brush with the law
52 Wide awake
54 Mineral sources
55 Cornfield call
57 Helicopter part
60 "Mazel ___!"
61 Field agent?
64 Three, in Tuscany
65 Skin care giant
66 Boxing great Pacquiao
67 Boathouse stick
68 Sleep study subject
69 Ill willDOWN
1 Includes on an email
2 Martial ___ (judo, etc.)
3 Don Juan sort
4 Soccer blunder
5 Lessen in intensity
6 Poetic homage
7 Fire station figure
8 "Frozen" snow queen
9 Radiant look
10 "Atlas Shrugged" author Rand
11 Two-ingredient seasoning
12 Dark blue shade
13 Airplane wing warning
18 Smart-alecky
22 Indisputable statement
24 Understood by few
25 Nina sister ship
26 Past the expiration date
27 Impress greatly
28 "This is your only chance!"
30 Of financial matters
31 Cancellation cost
33 "Cosmos" author Carl
37 Skype annoyance
40 ___ and haw
41 Big-eared equine
43 Stats for cleanup hitters
44 "Not news to me"
46 Seedy stopover
47 Blue ___ (Capri sea cave)
48 Northern sky sight
49 Spongy ball brand
53 Gads about
55 Dorito or Pringle
56 Long, long time: Var.
58 Marriott competitor
59 Patronize Airbnb
61 Org. for pugilists
62 Drink infused in Chinese culture
63 Whiskey variety
Solution