Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/1 18:18:40

 ACROSS

  1 December ditty

  6 Rolex rival

 11 Pink Lady alcohol

 14 "Gladiator" star Russell

 15 Waste time

 16 Spanish year

 17 Double agent?

 19 Streets: Abbr.

 20 Seamless transition

 21 Toothed tool

 22 Dart like a butterfly

 23 Media mogul with a noted book club

 25 Baseball great Satchel

 26 Bruce Banner portrayer

 29 Ticket agent?

 32 Mil. base truants

 34 Law firm visitors

 35 Morning drops

 36 Chicken ___ king

 38 Fully prepared

 39 "Just as I suspected!"

 42 Like some expensive produce

 45 Van Gogh city

 47 Collection agent?

 50 20 dispensers, briefly

 51 Brush with the law

 52 Wide awake

 54 Mineral sources

 55 Cornfield call

 57 Helicopter part

 60 "Mazel ___!"

 61 Field agent?

 64 Three, in Tuscany

 65 Skin care giant

 66 Boxing great Pacquiao

 67 Boathouse stick

 68 Sleep study subject

 69 Ill will

DOWN

  1 Includes on an email

  2 Martial ___ (judo, etc.)

  3 Don Juan sort

  4 Soccer blunder

  5 Lessen in intensity

  6 Poetic homage

  7 Fire station figure

  8 "Frozen" snow queen

  9 Radiant look

 10 "Atlas Shrugged" author Rand

 11 Two-ingredient seasoning

 12 Dark blue shade

 13 Airplane wing warning

 18 Smart-alecky

 22 Indisputable statement

 24 Understood by few

 25 Nina sister ship

 26 Past the expiration date

 27 Impress greatly

 28 "This is your only chance!"

 30 Of financial matters

 31 Cancellation cost

 33 "Cosmos" author Carl

 37 Skype annoyance

 40 ___ and haw

 41 Big-eared equine

 43 Stats for cleanup hitters

 44 "Not news to me"

 46 Seedy stopover

 47 Blue ___ (Capri sea cave)

 48 Northern sky sight

 49 Spongy ball brand

 53 Gads about

 55 Dorito or Pringle

 56 Long, long time: Var.

 58 Marriott competitor

 59 Patronize Airbnb

 61 Org. for pugilists

 62 Drink infused in Chinese culture

 63 Whiskey variety


Solution



 

