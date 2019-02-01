Puzzle







1 December ditty6 Rolex rival11 Pink Lady alcohol14 "Gladiator" star Russell15 Waste time16 Spanish year17 Double agent?19 Streets: Abbr.20 Seamless transition21 Toothed tool22 Dart like a butterfly23 Media mogul with a noted book club25 Baseball great Satchel26 Bruce Banner portrayer29 Ticket agent?32 Mil. base truants34 Law firm visitors35 Morning drops36 Chicken ___ king38 Fully prepared39 "Just as I suspected!"42 Like some expensive produce45 Van Gogh city47 Collection agent?50 20 dispensers, briefly51 Brush with the law52 Wide awake54 Mineral sources55 Cornfield call57 Helicopter part60 "Mazel ___!"61 Field agent?64 Three, in Tuscany65 Skin care giant66 Boxing great Pacquiao67 Boathouse stick68 Sleep study subject69 Ill will1 Includes on an email2 Martial ___ (judo, etc.)3 Don Juan sort4 Soccer blunder5 Lessen in intensity6 Poetic homage7 Fire station figure8 "Frozen" snow queen9 Radiant look10 "Atlas Shrugged" author Rand11 Two-ingredient seasoning12 Dark blue shade13 Airplane wing warning18 Smart-alecky22 Indisputable statement24 Understood by few25 Nina sister ship26 Past the expiration date27 Impress greatly28 "This is your only chance!"30 Of financial matters31 Cancellation cost33 "Cosmos" author Carl37 Skype annoyance40 ___ and haw41 Big-eared equine43 Stats for cleanup hitters44 "Not news to me"46 Seedy stopover47 Blue ___ (Capri sea cave)48 Northern sky sight49 Spongy ball brand53 Gads about55 Dorito or Pringle56 Long, long time: Var.58 Marriott competitor59 Patronize Airbnb61 Org. for pugilists62 Drink infused in Chinese culture63 Whiskey variety

Solution