A look at some of local Chinese New Year treats

Nianhuo, which means "food for the new year" in Chinese, is a catch-all term for all the different snacks Chinese people enjoy during the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. Throughout the vast land of China, different regions have developed many unique customs and traditions surrounding these snacks.Let's take a look at the local nianhuo, specialties of several places around China.For people living in North China, different kinds of air dried meat and salt milk tea are the usual fare eaten during the Spring Festival.At the end of the year, when temperatures drop below 0 C, herdsmen who live on the grassland will butcher their sheep or cows and cut the meat into small stripes. They then hang them in the shade to dry.After two to three months, when the Spring Festival arrives, this meat is ready to eat. It is said that dried meat rations were the main provisions for Genghis Khan's cavalry because it could be easily carried by soldiers. The energy provided by the meat increased the strength of the Mongolian warriors, allowing them to conquer a vast territory for their Khan and build the largest empire on the planet.A special salty milk tea is the main drink for people living in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and it is unlike any of the milk tea enjoyed in other places. During the Spring Festival, Mongolian people will make this tea using "tea bricks," blocks of dried black tea leaves, milk, butter and a little salt. After the tea is boiled, you can add cooked millet or dried meat or just drink it plain.These are the best comfort foods for people who come back home during the Spring Festival after a year of hard work.

The several weeks before the Spring Festival are the busiest time of the year for bakeries in Shandong as this is when locals begin to buy their most important and traditional nianhuo. In Chinese, there is an old saying: "steam rises every day," which is a metaphor for people working hard to better themselves. For this reason, steamed buns have become a symbol of good fortune for Chinese people.In 2009, Shandong steamed buns were included on the list of the country's intangible cultural heritage, attracting apprentices from all over the country.These steamed buns have a long history. During the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), steamed buns with jujubes were presented to the emperors as tribute. Now, steamed buns have evolved into "dough sculptures."The steamed buns of Shangdong are not the normal white and round steamed buns people are used to as skillful ladies in the province turn them into different shapes with fancy colors, including flowers, vegetables, fruits and even life-like animals. Steamed buns are not only for celebrating the Spring Festival, people in Shandong also use them to celebrate other big events. In fact, more often than not, they are used as symbols of traditional culture and folk customs instead of food as no one wants to destroy these beautiful "sculptures."Wuhan is the capital of Central China's Hubei Province.The city is located on the banks of the Yangtze River, whose abundant aquatic resources allow the city and its people to thrive. One month before the Spring Festival, you can already smell nianhuo wafting through the air everywhere in the city.Yes, you can smell it! That's because citizens in Wuhan like to prepare smoked fish and duck for their Chinese New Year's Eve dinner. Wuhan natives like to buy a half dozen Wuchang fish freshly caught from the Yangtze River, bring them home and scrub cooked Sichuan hot pepper all over the fish before smoking them or hanging them by the window to dry.One month later, the fish will become a delicious dish for the dinner table and is the perfect accompaniment for millet wine. Besides Wuchang fish, the Yangtze River also provides Wuhan with another gift - duck.Spicy duck is another special cuisine eaten during the Spring Festival. Duck neck, duck wings, duck feet and even duck tongue can all be covered in various spices and put out as a treat for guests. The strong spicy and a bit sweet taste has made Wuhan duck famous throughout China.Chongming cake originated from the Song Dynasty (960 -1279) and was created by people who lived in the region of what is now Shanghai.During the Spring Festival, many families make their own Chongming cake. Chongming cake is made of sticky rice, jujube paste, white sugar and water. Even though there are only four ingredients in the recipe, the amount of each ingredient must be just right when making the cake. The mixed ingredients are then put into a steamer.When making the cake you have to closely watch the color change from white to translucent before adding nuts or fruit. After several minutes, Chongming cake can be removed from the steamer.Chongming cake can be eaten cold or hot or cut into pieces as a snack. Older people like to put the cake in wine or fry it. Base on what extra ingredients are added when making the cake, it will turn different colors, which make them great decorative additions to Spring Festival dinner tables in Shanghai.