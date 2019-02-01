Want to touch-up? Hire a makeup room

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

After taxi sharing and bike sharing, it's time for makeup sharing. Believe it, we are not making it up! Sharing makeup rooms have cropped up in shopping malls in major Chinese cities. Women are allowed to use premium makeup products for at most 45 minutes in a room measuring about two square meters. Enhancing one's complexion comes for a price of 28 to 58 yuan ($4.2-8.7) and disposable tools make it easy - from slathering foundation to puffing rouge on the cheeks. The facilities have found favor with those craving for a touch up to the ones who want to emerge with a changed look amid the shopping spree. However, for some the idea has a yuck factor! They find applying cosmetics used by others to be unhygienic. Given the novelty, the idea may click but for the nitpickers who are concerned about sanitary conditions.