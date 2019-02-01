Tesla selling Model 3

Tesla announced on Friday that the Model 3 mid-range battery-powered car with rear-wheel drive is officially open for booking in the Chinese mainland. The price will be about 433,000 yuan ($64,252), the lowest among all Tesla vehicles in the Chinese market, according to a report by domestic news site 35kr.com.



The Model 3 with a mid-range battery sold in the mainland market has a range of more than 600 kilometers. The maximum speed is 225 kilometers per hour.



Deliveries are expected to begin from March.

