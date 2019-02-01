Maglev line in Shenzhen

Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, plans to build a fast track using high-speed magnetic levitation technology (maglev) with a maximum speed of more than 500 kilometers per hour.



The line will link the city with the province's capital of Guangzhou. The fast track is expected to reduce the travel time to 15 minutes, according to jiemian.com. This fast track will serve as an important part of the development of the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Greater Bay Area. The proposed fast track can meet growing passenger demand between Guangzhou and Shenzhen.





