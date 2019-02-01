China studies job creation in new industries

Photo:VCG

In addition to Meitu, the Global Times found that in January, at least seven internet and technological companies cut jobs. The companies include ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing, telecom equipment maker Huawei, delivery platform Meituan Dianping and AI enterprise iFlytek.

In one extreme case, Didi will cut 25 percent of its workforce, or about 3,000 people, news website 36kr.com reported on Wednesday. Didi declined to comment on the matter.

There are also hiring freezes. In the fourth quarter of 2018, postings for jobs in the internet industry declined 23 percent year-on-year, according to employment website Zhilian.

Lin Weijie, a headhunter based in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, told the Global Times that the economic slowdown has eroded investors' and consumers' confidences. Lin also said that companies are cutting costs by laying off workers.

The job cuts ahead of the Spring Festival show the daunting job China faces in 2019.

However, emerging industries like AI may provide new jobs amid an industrial upgrade, according to Li Chang'an, a professor at the Department of Public Economics at the University of International Business and Economics.

"Innovative industries�?contribution to employment will surge this year," said Li.

China has cut taxes for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also expected that the central government will also come out with more stabilizing measures to support jobs, stimulate the economy and meet companies' financing needs, Li told the Global Times.

In 2018, the surveyed unemployment rate for urban areas ranged from 4.8 percent to 5.1 percent, in line with the government target of less than 5.5 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.