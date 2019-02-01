Israeli attorney general says he is ready to rule on Netanyahu

Israel's attorney general said on Friday there was no legal reason to prevent him from indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges before an election on April 9 should he decide such a move was warranted.



Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said his team was still examining the case materials and intended to make a decision as soon as possible.



Netanyahu is facing possible charges in three graft cases. He denies any wrongdoing and has called the cases a witch hunt. He is still favorite for the election but polls show one of his toughest challengers, former general Benny Gantz, gaining.



Mandelblit said he had informed Netanyahu's lawyers there was no impediment to publishing a decision, "if there is any, to consider filing an indictment in the cases relating to the prime minister, or part of them, subject to a hearing, even before the election date."



Netanyahu has said he would not bow out of the race if Mandelbit announces his intention to accept police recommendations to indict him.



Police say Netanyahu granted favors to leading telecommunications company Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for more positive coverage on a news website belonging to the firm's owner.



In a second case, police contend Netanyahu received expensive gifts from rich friends. The third focuses on suspicions that Netanyahu negotiated a deal a newspaper for better coverage in return for promises to back legislation limiting the circulation of a rival.





