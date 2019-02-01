Israeli PM visits Leviathan gas platform of Noble Energy in Mediterranean Sea





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd L) visits the Leviathan gas platform of Noble Energy in the Mediterranean Sea, some 10 kilometers off the Israeli coast, on Jan. 31, 2019. The platform will have its top structures installed during the 2nd half of 2019 and tested before the planned start of delivery of gas to Israeli customers at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Marc Israel Sellem-JINI)

The Leviathan gas platform of Noble Energy is under construction in the Mediterranean Sea, some 10 kilometers off the Israeli coast, on Jan. 31, 2019. The platform will have its top structures installed during the 2nd half of 2019 and tested before the planned start of delivery of gas to Israeli customers at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Marc Israel Sellem-JINI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd L) visits the Leviathan gas platform of Noble Energy in the Mediterranean Sea, some 10 kilometers off the Israeli coast, on Jan. 31, 2019. The platform will have its top structures installed during the 2nd half of 2019 and tested before the planned start of delivery of gas to Israeli customers at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Marc Israel Sellem-JINI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) visits the Leviathan gas platform of Noble Energy in the Mediterranean Sea, some 10 kilometers off the Israeli coast, on Jan. 31, 2019. The platform will have its top structures installed during the 2nd half of 2019 and tested before the planned start of delivery of gas to Israeli customers at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Marc Israel Sellem-JINI)