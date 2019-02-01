Second pilot of India's crashed fighter jet dies





People gather around the wreckage of the "Mirage-2000" fighter jet after it crashed near the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Yemalur area, the southern Indian state of Karnataka, on Feb. 1, 2019. The second pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) who was flying the ill-fated "Mirage-2000" fighter jet which crashed on Friday morning succumbed to his injuries in a government hospital, confirmed official sources. Earlier, one pilot had died instantly as he landed on the wreckage of the crashed jet, after reportedly being able to eject while the fighter jet was still on the runway before take-off. The mishap occurred in southern state of Karnataka when the two pilots were beginning a sortie to test the upgraded aircraft. (Xinhua/Stringer)

The second pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) who was flying the ill-fated "Mirage-2000" fighter jet which crashed on Friday morning succumbed to his injuries in a government hospital, confirmed official sources.Earlier, one pilot had died instantly as he landed on the wreckage of the crashed jet, after reportedly being able to eject while the fighter jet was still on the runway before take-off.The mishap occurred in southern state of Karnataka when the two pilots were beginning a sortie to test the upgraded aircraft.The fighter jet had crashed near the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Yemalur area of Karnataka state. The HAL has been awarded the task to upgrade the French "Mirage-2000" fighter jets, a total of 50 with the IAF.