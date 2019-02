Former South Korean "comfort woman" Lee Yong-soo (center), who was forced to serve as a sex slave for Japanese troops during World War II, speaks to the media during a funeral ceremony of her late colleague Kim Bok-dong near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Friday. Kim was a symbolic figure for weekly rallies in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul that started in 1992, demanding a full, heartfelt apology from Tokyo. Photo: AFP