Festival’s ‘ghost cities’ reflect local economic vigor amid China’s rising urbanization





The almost empty subway station in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province during the Spring Festival in 2018 File photo: VCG

As the time draws near for people to enjoy the hustle and bustle of the Spring Festival holidays, some domestic cities are nevertheless turning into "ghost cities" that have fewer people and operating shops compared with normal days. Contrary to the conventional image of the ghost cities, analysts believe that the vast number of "ghost cities" showcase the local economic vitality amid China's ongoing urbanization.According to estimations by e-commerce giant Tencent, Shenzhen and Dongguan, both in South China's Guangdong Province, and Beijing are the cities that will have the largest net population outflows during this year's Spring Festival holidays.In the Global Times' observation, in recent years Shanghai has been nearly deserted during major holidays, especially Spring Festival. In recent days, traffic has been smooth even during rush hours, quite unlike normal work days. There are far fewer people on the streets and shoppers in the malls.A Shanghai-based taxi driver who didn't wish to give his name told the Global Times that his daily income will fall by about 80 percent during the upcoming Spring Festival holidays.Further down the list are Shanghai, Suzhou of East China's Jiangsu Province, Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, and Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province.The explanation lies in the rising level of urbanization in China, as workers flow from rural areas or less-developed regions to areas that have better resources and are more developed, analysts said."Young workers, whether from cities or rural areas, now have the freedom to choose the city they want to work and live in... apparently, economically developed cities are very attractive to them," Liu Cheng, director of the investment department at the China City Development Academy, told the Global Times on Friday.Liu said that having a high proportion of non-local workers points toward economic vigor in a city.This is true not only of major cities but also some second-tier ones, thanks to the fast development of the Chinese economy.According to figures posted by the economics-focused WeChat account known as guominjinglve, the non-local population accounts for 65 percent of the total in Shenzhen, 40 percent in Shanghai and about 50 percent in Suzhou.Not only are workers flowing to first-tier cities, they are also moving into second-tier or even smaller cities with good resources. A woman named Pan Xiao'er in Yuyao, East China's Zhejiang Province, told the Global Times on Friday that the city's orderly environment and economic development have attracted many migrant workers in recent years.According to Pan, Yuyao seems a lot "emptier" with the approach of the Spring Festival holidays this year, particularly as many snack shops run by non-local workers close for the holidays.Ye also noted that rising high-tech industries in eastern China - the electronics and energy sectors in Suzhou, for example - have attracted a lot of young workers.But experts warned against letting the fast growth of urbanization drain rural areas of their labor force."I think the government should still see to it that social financing is more balanced and not just centered on large or medium-sized cities," Ma Wenfeng, an agricultural expert, told the Global Times on Friday.