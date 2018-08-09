Tibet CPC members get stricter regulation

Tourists wearing Tibetan costumes pose with the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on August 8, 2018. In the first half of 2018, Tibet received about 11 million domestic and foreign tourists, generating tourism revenue of about 12.5 billion yuan (1.8 billion U.S. dollars). Photo: Xinhua

A video produced by the government of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region revealed cases in the region where local Communist Party of China (CPC) members violated CPC regulations on religion, anti-separatism and anti-corruption.The Tibetan authority attaches great importance to Party discipline consistent with a nationwide campaign to strengthen Party management. It regulated 46 violations by local CPC members, including religious beliefs, according to a 46-miniute video produced by the publicity department of the regional commission for discipline inspection of Tibet and Tibet television.The video, part of a four-episode series featuring the region's efforts on anti-corruption and regulating Party members, was aired from January 28 to 31 on Tibet television.The CPC remains an atheist organization. Thus, CPC members are banned from religious beliefs, because they can only believe in Marxism; believing in other religions means betrayal of their chosen belief and it will shake their belief in Marxism and separate them from the Party, Xiong Kunxin, an ethnic studies professor at Tibet University in Lhasa, told the Global Times on Friday.However, there are some "two-faced" people in Tibet, who claim loyalty to the Party while secretly sympathizing and even working for separatists. The regional government has already identified these people so it is strengthening its regulation to kick them out, according to Xiong.The video tells of a story in Zaxizong village in Nyalam county, Xigaze in 2016. Nyalam police found some "politically forbidden objects" in a cave in the village. Pictures of "illicit goods" were digitally blurred in the video.An unnamed official from the regional commission for discipline inspection said in the video that "in Tibet, taking a firm political stance is the most important thing in abiding by the Party's political disciplines. We must wage a tit-for-tat battle with the Dalai Lama and his group. If any CPC member has the wrong attitude on this subject, it would be a serious problem."Some people have been hiding "illicit objects" in the cave since 2009. Some village officials, including the Party chief of the village's CPC branch, had participated in worshipping these illicit objects.The case led to three CPC officials being expelled from the Party and 10 others receiving a warning.Apart from these two-faced people, there are also other CPC members and officials who committed mistakes due to a lack of politic sensitivity and consciousness, Dolma, a CPC member, who works at Tibet television, told the Global Times on Friday."Once Party members and officials are corrupted with wrong political ideas, the influence is worse. So we should be more cautious than others, and pay attention to what we consider trivial," said Dolma.Regional commission for discipline inspection established an office in 2018 to supervise Party discipline. A total of 215 people had been involved in such violations as of October 2018, the video said.The video also gave several examples of corrupt officials