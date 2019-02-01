Popular blogger suspends accounts





Mimeng's apology letter Photo: VCG

A popular Chinese blogger on Friday announced she would either close or suspend her accounts after posting a fake online story, with experts warning that we-media accounts must be self-regulated and abide by laws and rules.Mimeng, whose real name is Ma Ling, apologized on Friday morning and announced the shutdown of her Sina Weibo account and a two-month suspension of her team's WeChat account.The apology came after a fake article Mimeng's team published on their WeChat account sparked widespread outrage since Tuesday.The story was about a poor boy who struggled to enter one of China's top universities, refused "grey income" at work, and finally died of cancer.The article touched on hot-button topics like class solidification, pressure and anxiety in big cities which can easily stimulate readers' emotions, causing extensive attention on Chinese social media.The author claimed the article was based on a real story. But netizens soon discovered the story was fake with many untenable details and condemned the team for "fooling them for clicks and financial gain, showing no respect for life and suffering."Zhu Wei, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Friday that Mimeng's team is worsening social anxiety with fake stories for commercial purposes.If Mimeng and media accounts do not strengthen self-regulation, they could face penalties, Zhu noted.Beijing's cyberspace affairs office shut down 110,000 social media accounts by mid-December 2018 for making sensational headlines, containing false information, and disturbing public order. The Cyberspace Administration of China said on its website in November that it had punished more than 9,800 we-media accounts popular on WeChat, Weibo or news portals such as Toutiao in an October campaign.Mimeng has 2.6 million Weibo followers and boasts of over 14 million subscribers on her WeChat account in January 2018. According to media reports, she charges advertisers as much as 750,000 yuan ($113,000) for an advertorial.She and her team are known for their sensational writing style, social commentary based on so-called "real-life" stories, and clickbait headlines."We apologize for our wrongdoing. As an influential account, we should take the responsibility and pass on positive energy," read Mimeng's apology letter.However, People's Daily forwarded the post and said that Mimeng "manipulated public emotions like a pyramid scheme." Taking social responsibility should not be empty words, People's Daily said.