Suspected meteor explodes over western Cuba: local media

A suspected meteor exploded on Friday over western Cuba and citizens of the province of Pinar del Rio reported a strong explosion, saying small rocks impacted areas of the tourist town of Vinales, about 180 kilometers west of Havana, said local media.



According to Cuban News Agency (ACN), authorities are already on site investigating the causes and no casualties or injuries have been reported.



Social media users have posted photos of the small rocks that impacted the area as well the moment of the explosion.

