Farmers harvest celery at Jiaji Township in Qionghai City, S China's Hainan

Farmers harvest celery at Qiaotou Village of Jiaji Township in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 1, 2019. Farmers in Qiaotou Village are busy harvesting celery to meet customers' demand as the Spring Festival approaches. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Meng Zhongde)

