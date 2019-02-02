US soybeans close higher over China trade optimism

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybeans and grains closed higher, mainly boosted by progress made during the latest round of high-level US-China trade talks in Washington.



Participants in the US agricultural markets have followed the two-day trade talks closely, and the positive outcome pushed up CBOT oil seed prices, as China has for years been the top buyer of US soybeans.



The optimistic mood among traders once led to sharp rises of soybean futures during the trading, before it settled with moderate gains.



At the end of the session, the most active March soybeans were up 2.5 cents, or 0.27 percent, to close at 9.1775 US dollars per bushel. Corn contract for March delivery was up 1.75 cents, or 0.46 percent to settle at 3.7825 dollars per bushel. March wheat was up 7.75 cent, or 1.5 percent, to close at 5.2425 dollars.



CBOT brokers estimated that funds on Friday bought 6,100 contracts of soybeans, 4,400 contracts of corn and 4,000 contracts of wheat.



Wheat futures surged over dry weather conditions in western states of Australia amid deep freeze in US Midwest this week.

