Suppliers busy making Spring Festival felt decorations in Nangong, N China

A staff member of a felt company distributes Spring Festival felt decorations for online shops in Nangong, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 1, 2019. Suppliers in Nangong are busy making Spring Festival felt decorations as the Spring Festival approaches. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

Workers of a felt company make red felt lanterns in Nangong, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 1, 2019. Suppliers in Nangong are busy making Spring Festival felt decorations as the Spring Festival approaches. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

Staff members of a felt company check Spring Festival felt decorations in Nangong, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 1, 2019. Suppliers in Nangong are busy making Spring Festival felt decorations as the Spring Festival approaches. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

Workers of a felt company make Spring Festival felt decorations in Nangong, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 1, 2019. Suppliers in Nangong are busy making Spring Festival felt decorations as the Spring Festival approaches. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)