South Coast Plaza in California, U.S. holds activities to celebrate Chinese New Year





A woman poses with a staff member dressed up as the Chinese God of Wealth during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 31, 2019. South Coast Plaza held a variety of activities such as dragon dance, lion dance, singing and dancing shows to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)







Artists perform during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 31, 2019. South Coast Plaza held a variety of activities such as dragon dance, lion dance, singing and dancing shows to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People attend a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 31, 2019. South Coast Plaza held a variety of activities such as dragon dance, lion dance, singing and dancing shows to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Decorations of the year of the pig are seen at a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 31, 2019. South Coast Plaza held a variety of activities such as dragon dance, lion dance, singing and dancing shows to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People attend a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 31, 2019. South Coast Plaza held a variety of activities such as dragon dance, lion dance, singing and dancing shows to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)