South Coast Plaza in California, U.S. holds activities to celebrate Chinese New Year

By Agncies Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/2 9:41:51

A woman poses with a staff member dressed up as the Chinese God of Wealth during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 31, 2019. South Coast Plaza held a variety of activities such as dragon dance, lion dance, singing and dancing shows to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


Artists perform during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 31, 2019. South Coast Plaza held a variety of activities such as dragon dance, lion dance, singing and dancing shows to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

People attend a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 31, 2019. South Coast Plaza held a variety of activities such as dragon dance, lion dance, singing and dancing shows to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

Decorations of the year of the pig are seen at a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 31, 2019. South Coast Plaza held a variety of activities such as dragon dance, lion dance, singing and dancing shows to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

People attend a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, the United States, on Jan. 31, 2019. South Coast Plaza held a variety of activities such as dragon dance, lion dance, singing and dancing shows to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus