Road finished in 2018 takes migrant workers home conveniently in China's Guizhou

Li Xueming and his wife walk to take a motorcycle in Supu Township of Qianxi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 31, 2019. A road to Tunjiang Miao Village was finished in June of 2018 so that local people can travel into or out of the village with ease. Before the completion of the road, people had to trek up arduous paths in the mountains or take long detour by ferry to reach the village. (Xinhua/Shi Kaixin)

Migrant workers Li Xueming (1st L) and his wife (2nd R) arrive at their home in Tunjiang Miao Village of Supu Township in Qianxi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Shi Kaixin)

Migrant workers Li Xueming and his wife sit on motorcycles on a road to their hometown Tunjiang Miao Village of Supu Township in Qianxi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Shi Kaixin)

Migrant workers Li Xueming (1st R) and his wife (2nd L) sit on motorcycles on a road to their hometown Tunjiang Miao Village of Supu Township in Qianxi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Shi Kaixin)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2019 shows Tunjiang Miao Village of Supu Township in Qianxi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Shi Kaixin)

Migrant workers Li Xueming (1st L) and his wife load their luggage on a motorcycle in Supu Township of Qianxi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Shi Kaixin)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2019 shows a winding road to Tunjiang Miao Village of Supu Township in Qianxi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Shi Kaixin)