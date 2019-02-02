CFLD gets on the list of the world valuable brands-mikeH

The international British brand value consulting company Brand Finance issued its 2019 Brand Finance Global 500 report during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 22. The world's 500 most valuable brands across all sectors revealed that China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. (CFLD), which got on the list for the first time, ranked 453rd.

Brand Finance is a global independent third-party brand valuation and consulting firm headquartered in London and its annual report is considered as an updated industrial reference for the business performance of companies.

According to CFLD's 2018 business briefing, the company's overall contracted sales totaled 163.47 billion yuan ($24.25 billion), and the sales performance maintained a steady growth. The sales area increased to 15.223 million square meters, up 57.56 percent year-on-year.

In addition to CFLD, what is worth mentioning is that the number of domestic companies got on the ranking is increasing. According to the report, a total of 77 brands from enterprises in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan were selected in 2019, 11 more than last year.