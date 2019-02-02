Officials punished for vaccine misuse in North China city

The head of a community health service center in a North China city was detained and two officials were removed from their post after a staff member at the health service center misused vaccine for a child, local authorities announced on Friday.



The staff member at Huitong health service center in Qiaoxi district, Shijiazhuang, capital of North China's Hebei Province wrongly gave a child haemophilus b conju-gate vaccine Act-HIB as a pentavalent vaccine, or 5-in-1 vaccine, Qiaoxi district government announced on its website on Friday.



The price of the pentavalent vaccine is reportedly 600 yuan ($89) while that of Act-HIB vaccine is about 100 yuan.



Local police have launched an investigation into Wei Jingli, head of the Huitong health service center. Two officials from the district disease control and prevention center have been fired, including the head of the district’s center, Gu Wenjun, and the head of vaccine division Huang Huiran, according to the announcement.



The child who was given the wrong vaccine and other children who have received the pentavalent vaccine at the center will be checked and screened to ensure their safety.



Qiaoxi health authority had asked the Huitong health service center and all vaccinators at the center to suspend work for internal rectification.



The district government said they would launch a thorough investigation into local vaccine units and would release the results to the public.



