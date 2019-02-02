Red lanterns hung up for upcoming Spring Festival across China





Workers hang red lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival at Yingtaogou Village in Chadian Township of Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 31, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Cao Zhonghong)

A British couple hang red lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival at a hostel in Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 31, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

A worker hangs red lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival at the gate of a shopping mall in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 1, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Qiao Hailong)

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2019 shows the Pagoda Hill tourist spot decorated with red lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival in Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Fujian)