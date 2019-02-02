Int'l Agriculture Fair held in Nadarzyn, Poland

A man demonstrates a kitchen slicer during the International Agriculture Fair at the PTAK Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, Poland, on Feb. 1, 2019. The annual event is held here from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, providing a review of the market of agricultural mechinery, equipment and solutions. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

A seedbed cultivator of the Polish Lemtech is seen during the International Agriculture Fair at the PTAK Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, Poland, on Feb. 1, 2019.

People watch a demonstration of window cleaning products during the International Agriculture Fair at the PTAK Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, Poland, on Feb. 1, 2019.

A woman selects freshly-baked pastry during the International Agriculture Fair at the PTAK Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, Poland, on Feb. 1, 2019.

Tractors of German Deutz-Fahr are seen during the International Agriculture Fair at the PTAK Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, Poland, on Feb. 1, 2019.