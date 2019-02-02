Chinese lantern festival opens in Albanian capital

Fish-shaped lanterns are seen at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tirana, capital of Albania, on Feb. 1, 2019. Albania joined the celebration of the Chinese New Year, with a ceremony marking the opening of "Happy Chinese New Year-The Chinese Lantern Festival" event in the capital Tirana on Friday evening. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
Chinese Ambassador to Albania Zhou Ding speaks at the opening ceremony of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tirana, capital of Albania, on Feb. 1, 2019. Albania joined the celebration of the Chinese New Year, with a ceremony marking the opening of "Happy Chinese New Year-The Chinese Lantern Festival" event in the capital Tirana on Friday evening. (Xinhua/Liu Lihang)
Giant panda-shaped lanterns are seen at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tirana, capital of Albania, on Feb. 1, 2019.
A Chinese dragon-shaped lantern is seen at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tirana, capital of Albania, on Feb. 1, 2019.
A phoenix-shaped lantern is seen at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tirana, capital of Albania, on Feb. 1, 2019.
Giant panda-shaped lanterns are seen at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tirana, capital of Albania, on Feb. 1, 2019.
A Chinese dragon-shaped lantern is seen at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tirana, capital of Albania, on Feb. 1, 2019.