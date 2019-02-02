Students participate in skating training session in Yanqing District of Beijing

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows students practicing during a training session at Taipingzhuang Central Primary School, in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. Taipingzhuang Central Primary School situated right at the foot of Xiaohaituo Mountains, where the venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic games are under construction. Teachers of Taipingzhuang Central Primary School have turned an experimental farmland into a seasonal skating rink for the pupils here to learn skating since 2016. The school hired a experienced coach, Li Chunyu, to teach the students skating skills. To maintain this outdoor rink, the head teacher of this school, Ding Jianpei, and other teachers have to clean the ice ground after work and use self-made sprinklers to spray water on it every night, so that the ice will be solid and smooth. With these facilities and training courses, almost all of the 143 students in Taipingzhuang Central Primary School have acquired the skill of skating, and some of them even participated in regional competitions and earned prizes. "Our faculties want to help the students get these skills, not necessarily means they will be professional athletes when they grow up, we just want to help them feel the joy of skating." said Ding Jianpei, the head teacher. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

