Safety inspections for bridge strengthened to secure transportation in China's Jiangxi

A bridge worker checks the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, a double-decked road-rail truss bridge and an important section of Beijing-Kowloon (Jingjiu) Railway in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 31, 2019. Safety inspections have been strengthened to secure transportation during the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Ding Bo)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2019 shows bridge workers checking the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, a double-decked road-rail truss bridge and an important section of Beijing-Kowloon (Jingjiu) Railway in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Safety inspections have been strengthened to secure transportation during the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Ding Bo)







Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2019 shows bridge workers checking the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, a double-decked road-rail truss bridge and an important section of Beijing-Kowloon (Jingjiu) Railway in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Safety inspections have been strengthened to secure transportation during the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Ding Bo)

A bridge worker checks the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, a double-decked road-rail truss bridge and an important section of Beijing-Kowloon (Jingjiu) Railway in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 31, 2019. Safety inspections have been strengthened to secure transportation during the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Ding Bo)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2019 shows bridge workers checking the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, a double-decked road-rail truss bridge and an important section of Beijing-Kowloon (Jingjiu) Railway in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Safety inspections have been strengthened to secure transportation during the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Ding Bo)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2019 shows bridge workers checking the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, a double-decked road-rail truss bridge and an important section of Beijing-Kowloon (Jingjiu) Railway in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Safety inspections have been strengthened to secure transportation during the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Ding Bo)

Bridge workers walk on the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, a double-decked road-rail truss bridge and an important section of Beijing-Kowloon (Jingjiu) Railway in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 31, 2019. Safety inspections have been strengthened to secure transportation during the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Ding Bo)

A bridge worker checks the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, a double-decked road-rail truss bridge and an important section of Beijing-Kowloon (Jingjiu) Railway in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 31, 2019. Safety inspections have been strengthened to secure transportation during the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Ding Bo)

Bridge workers wait for the passing of a train on the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, a double-decked road-rail truss bridge and an important section of Beijing-Kowloon (Jingjiu) Railway in Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 31, 2019. Safety inspections have been strengthened to secure transportation during the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Ding Bo)