Thousands of officials punished for involvement in gang crime and corruption

A total of 3,021 officials had been punished in ten provincial-level regions during Chinese central authorities' first round in-spection of a national crackdown on gang crimes as of December 2018, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) an-nounced on its website on Friday.Nearly 2,900 cases of corruption related to gang and or-ganized crimes as well as the "protective umbrellas" behind such crimes had been put under investigation, the MOJ said.Among the 3,021 punished officials, 1,000 were from North China's Shanxi Province, including former head of Shanxi provincial prison management bureau surnamed Wang.Wang had received bribes from criminals engaged in gang crimes and helped them to commute sentences, according to Xinhua.The achievement marks a success at the current stage of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s work to enhance strict Party management at the local level, said the MOJ.During the first round inspection period, authorities busted 96 gangs in 10 inspected regions, and assets worth of over 5 billion yuan ($726 million) related to such crimes have been sealed or seized, the Xinhua News Agency reported in November 2018.The second and third rounds of inspection are scheduled for 2019 so that all provincial-level regions in China will be inspected.The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council jointly released a notice in January 2018 to launch a three-year campaign against gang crimes.From January to September 2018, Chinese prosecutors have approved the arrest of over 57,000 people sus-pected of participating in more than 17,000 gang crimes, according to Xinhua.