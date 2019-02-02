Explosion in Syria's Manbij kills 1, injures 2: war monitor

An explosive device went off in Syria's northern city of Manbij on Saturday, killing one and wounding two others, a war monitor reported.

The explosive device ripped through a car transporting personnel with the Manbij Military Council (MMC), which is in control of Manbij in the northern countryside of Aleppo province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The London-based watchdog said the explosion is part of several bombings targeting Manbij carried out either by the Islamic State (IS) militant group or the Turkey-backed rebels.

A day earlier, a big explosion occurred near the house of the commander of the Kurdish-led MMC in Manbij when a patrol of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was passing by, with no reports on casualties yet.

The explosions are the latest in a spate of bombings targeting the U.S.-backed SDF in northern Syria.

The SDF has been engaged in battles against the IS in the eastern Euphrates region in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, largest city in eastern Syria, since last September.

The Kurdish-led group has stripped the IS militants of key areas, close to fully dislodging them from the eastern Euphrates region.