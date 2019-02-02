Myanmar's sea trade hits 7.7 bln USD in 4 months

Myanmar's maritime trade reached 7.7 billion U.S. dollars as of Jan. 25 in the current fiscal year 2018-2019 which started in October, according to the Commerce Ministry Saturday.

The country's export through sea routes hit 2.83 billion U.S. dollars while its import reached 4.87 billion U.S. dollars during the period from Oct. 1, 2018 to Jan. 25 this year.

Total maritime trade value saw an increase of 237 million U.S. dollars compared to the same period of last FY 2017-2018.

The country mainly exports agricultural products, animal products, fisheries, minerals and forest products while capital goods, intermediate goods, consumer goods and products using Cutting, Making and Packing (CMP) system were imported to the country.

Meanwhile, the country's total foreign trade registered over 10.4 billion U.S. dollars as of Jan. 25 this FY 2018-2019.