Guangdong leads China in aggregate financing

Guangdong, Zhejiang and Beijing were the top three regions in terms of aggregate financing to the real economy in 2018, the central bank said on Saturday.

South China's Guangdong province saw its aggregate financing stood at 2.25 trillion yuan (335.82 billion U.S. dollars) last year, ranking first among the country's provincial-level regions，according to a table posted on the website of the People's Bank of China.

The figures for eastern China's Zhejiang province and Beijing hit 1.95 trillion yuan and 1.78 trillion yuan, respectively.

The numbers show that Guangdong, Zhejiang and Beijing were among the most economically vibrant regions in China despite a cooling economy.

China's gross domestic product grew 6.6 percent year on year in 2018, the slowest pace in 28 years.