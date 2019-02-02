Chinese embassy in Cuba celebrates Spring Festival

Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Chen Xi said on Friday that the year 2019 will be decisive for strengthening political and commercial ties between China and Cuba.

Chen made the remarks at a reception celebrating the Spring Festival in the Chinese embassy in Cuba, noting that bilateral ties were deepened in the year 2018 as Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel paid a visit to China in November.

Chen said in the coming year, intense work will be done to consolidate the agreements reached between both heads of state.

He said "we will fully implement the important consensus agreed between the leaders of both countries to consolidate and further deepen our friendship, as well as to cooperate for the good of our peoples."

Cuban officials and representatives from the local Chinese community attended the reception. The Spring Festival, or the Lunar New Year, is the most important traditional celebration in the Chinese culture.