Actors of Jinan Acrobatic Troupe from east China's Shandong Province present a show on the 2019 Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day held in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 2, 2019. Actors of Jinan Acrobatic Troupe from east China's Shandong Province presented a show here on Saturday.