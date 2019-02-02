Spring Festival galas held throughout Romania to welcome Year of Pig

The Confucius Institute at Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu held late Friday the "Golden Pig New Year" Spring Festival Gala, a Chinese cultural party carried out completely by Romanians, from the host to the nearly 150 performers.

The party started with the video show "Beautiful China Blissful Holiday," a short film that presented New Year blessings sent from and to people around the world.

Young performers at the gala came from various schools where Chinese language courses are offered in Romania. They performed Chinese chants and sang Chinese songs with their clear and accurate Chinese pronunciation.

What the audiences liked the most was the Taichi performance co-performed by students from a Taichi class in Sibiu, a central city in Romania, and a Chinese class in Fagaras, in Romania's central county of Brasov.

Their performance was the combination of softness and hardness, with moves like floating cloud and flowing water, pushing the party to a climax.

It is also worth mentioning that the short drama of a Chinese historical story performed by the Chinese major freshmen of Lucian Blaga University in Sibiu showed the Chinese historical figures Mu Guiying, Hua Mulan, Wu Zetian and Li Qingzhao in various forms such as a Taichi stick show and ancient poetry singing.

Local residents as well as officials from the County Council and School Inspectorate of the county of Sibiu gathered together to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.

On the same day, the Confucius institutes in the capital city of Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, northwestern Romania, also held a series of celebrations.

The Confucius Institute in Bucharest organized a cultural celebration titled "Welcome to the New Year of Golden Pig."

The students of the international school read the "Spring Festival Nursery Rhymes" in Chinese, followed by a medley consisting of "Happy New Year," "Jasmine," "Golden Snake Dance" and other Chinese songs. A final kungfu performance was even more amazing to the local audience.

The Confucius Institute in Cluj-Napoca held a grand Chinese New Year party at Aurel Vlaicu University in the western county of Arad. Performances of the Chinese teachers and local students received applause from the audience including Romanian Education Minister Ecaterina Adronescu and Prefect of Arad County Florentina Horgea.