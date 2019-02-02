Iran 1st electricity producer in region

Photo: IRNA



Iran is now the first electricity producer in the region and has maintained relations and energy exchanges with all neighboring countries, Iranian energy minister said. Iran is now the first electricity producer in the region and has maintained relations and energy exchanges with all neighboring countries, Iranian energy minister said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Sabzevar 546-MW combined cycle inauguration ceremony, Reza Ardakanian said Iranian experts’ knowledge is exemplary.

Power industry is one of the advantages of Iran and more important are human resources and skillful forces since Iranian experts’ activities have gone beyond the regional level.

Referring to his recent meeting with Syrian prime minister, Ardakanian said that Syria is one of the most important markets for Iranian electricity.

He added that the operation to launch combined cycle has started in Lattakia.

He went on to say that Russia has expressed readiness to use gas turbines made by Iranian company MAPNA.

MAPNA Group is a holding of Iranian companies involved in development and execution of thermal and renewable power plants, oil & gas, railway transportation and other industrial projects.