Iran unveils new indigenous missile 'Hoveyzeh'

Photo: IRNA

Iran's surface-to-surface missile 'Hoveyzeh' was unveiled in a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution attended by the country's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Saturday.Addressing the ceremony, General Hatami said the Islamic Republic of Iran is increasing its defensive strength day by day to safeguard its national security and interests and does not need any permission in this regard.He said the missile has a range of 1,350 kilometers and can hit a specified target on the ground precisely.He underscored that the flight test of the missile was carried out at a range of 1,200 km and it successfully targeted the set goals.The missile has been developed by Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) experts and scientists and would be delivered to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.