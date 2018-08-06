Nurses purposely give kids wrong vaccine

A child gets a vaccine dose in Huaibei, East China's Anhui Province on July 26. Photo: IC

Nurses at a community health service center in Shijiazhuang, capital of North China's Hebei Province, intentionally gave children the wrong and cheaper vaccine, a local mother told the Global Times on Saturday, citing statements made by local police on a briefing conference.The woman, surnamed Feng, said that police in Qiaoxi district, Shijiazhuang told parents on Saturday morning that they are investigating three nurses at the Huitong health service center for allegedly giving children the wrong vaccine on purpose.Two officials were removed, including head of the district's disease control and prevention center, Gu Wenjun, and the head of the vaccine division Huang Huiran, for the case, the Qiaoxi government announced late Friday.Wei Jingli, head of the Huitong health service center, is also under investigation, according to the Qiaoxi government.The Qiaoxi health authority has asked the center and all vaccinators there to suspend work. All vaccine in the center has been sealed as evidence.The district government said they would launch a thorough investigation into local vaccine units and would release the results to the public.Feng took her child to the center to receive a third pentavalent vaccine on Wednesday. She reported the matter to local authorities after noticing that the box of the vaccine that the nurse had given to her child was the wrong one.The nurse gave her child haemophilus b conjugate vaccine Act-HIB as a pentavalent vaccine, or 5-in-1 vaccine.The price of the pentavalent vaccine is reportedly 600 yuan ($89) while that of Act-HIB vaccine is about 100 yuan.The case sparked caught public attention after Feng revealed it on Sina Weibo on Friday, causing many local parents screening their children's injection records.So far, local food and medicine supervision department had discovered there cases of wrong injection, The Beijing News reported Saturday.However, a nurse, Guan Yuanhua, told the police that she had fabricated all the records and statistics of the service center, so it is impossible for the police to find out how many children on earth had been given the wrong vaccine, according to Feng.Surveillance video allegedly shows Guan giving the wrong vaccine to children as early as 2016, the Southern Metropolis Daily reported Saturday.Feng said she had become cautious about vaccine after the Changchun Changsheng incident.Changsheng Bio-technology, a major Chinese vaccine maker, was reported to produce a substandard human rabies vaccine and fake production records in July 2018.The Changchun Changsheng incident revealed management loopholes and a system defect in vaccine production and distribution in China, which is a main background for the State Administration for Market Regulation to draft a law for vaccine management in November 2018, according to the administration website.More than 80 officials were removed or charged for the Changchun Changsheng incident, the China Central Television reported on Saturday.