Service sector keeps economy strong

Diligent Chinese offer glimpse into country’s economic miracle

"With or without money, go home for Spring Festival" seems to be the prevailing sentiment that drives millions of Chinese to head home ahead of the most important holiday for family reunions.



Meanwhile, some others, mostly from China's booming service sector, choose to stick to their posts during the week-long holiday to serve other people, a scenario that offers a glimpse of China's hardworking grass-roots workers, who have been a major driving force of the country's economic growth.



Dou Liguo is a delivery man who has been living in Beijing for over 20 years. The 43-year-old man told the Global Times Friday night that he will not return to his hometown - Siping in Northeast China's Jilin Province - this year and will spend this traditional festival without his parents.



"Some of my co-workers are back home, but I chose to work through the holidays because someone needs to keep our delivery service functioning," he said.



Among migrant workers who are not going home for family reunions, many of them work in the service sector as delivery persons, nurses, cleaners and salesmen.



They are ordinary, hardworking Chinese people, who have been living far away from their hometowns and chasing their dreams in big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Their personal ambitions and diligence also shaped China's economic miracle today.



Those who stick to their posts also help ease the shortage of labor during the holiday.



Authorities have also vowed to stabilize prices, which might be volatile due to changes in supply and demand.



The lives and working conditions of those who stick to their position during the holiday is also what China's leadership cares about.



After visiting grass-roots government employees and residents in hutong, or traditional alley, in central Beijing's Qianmen, President Xi Jinping also went to a property service center on Friday to visit staff and community workers.



On the way back, Xi dropped in on a restaurant, talked to the owner and some customers and wished them good luck ahead of the Spring Festival. Xi also called on a nearby express delivery station and visited the deliverymen on duty, stressing that priority should be given to solving employment problems and creating more jobs.



In his 2019 New Year Speech, Xi also expressed appreciation for deliverymen, street cleaners, taxi drivers, and countless others who are sticking to post during New Year holidays,



"We should thank these workers who contribute to the creation of our beautiful society. Their hard work is much appreciated," Xi said.



Key service sector



Compared to Western countries such as the US and Japan, China has seen its service sector grow faster, driven by emerging economies, which also reflects the country's economic restructuring, Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Saturday.



China's GDP exceeded 90 trillion yuan ($13 trillion) in 2018, of which the service sector played the role as stabilizer, and the tertiary sector accounted for 52.2 percent of total economic activity, Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press briefing in January.



Meanwhile, consumption contributed 76.2 percent to the overall growth, 18.6 percentage points higher than in 2017.



Spring Festival is also the first shopping spree for 2019. China's growing middle class, combined with the country's generation Z, the generation born after 1995 and the leading group in new consumption trends, are major driving forces of holiday spending.



"The spree is the peak season for tourism every year. When people enjoy holidays and family reunions, we're at our busiest," Guo Qing, vice president of Chinese online services provider Meituan and general manager of its hotel and domestic travel business, told the Global Times.



"The guardians of a better life" is also an honor for those who work over the holidays, he noted.

