Dedicated Chinese grass-roots workers sacrifice holiday reunions to serve, protect the larger communities

Editor's Note:

The Chinese Lunar New Year Eve, the most anticipated time for family reunions, is two days away and is the perfect time for Chinese people to return home. Regardless of financial or professional standing, family members are always there for the reunion.

Thousands of millions of Chinese people have left the places they work in to their hometowns in the past week. But for others, returning home is an "impossible dream." They continue to work, providing the necessities of life and protecting others to keep the giant social machine running smoothly while most people take a break. While these people come from different places, speak different dialects and have different jobs and dreams, they are the most "adorable" people in our hearts. In this issue, Global Times reporters talked to people who stay at the frontline of their work during the Spring Festival holidays.

Photo: Li Hao/GT

"What I most regret is that I missed the last Spring Festival reunion dinner with my late grandmother."

Song Ci (middle) is a doctor at the Beijing Emergency Center's Xicheng branch, and has spent nine Spring Festival holidays in an ambulance. He has never had a Lunar New Year Eve gathering dinner since he started this job nine years ago. Song said what he is doing shouldn't be elevated to "nobility" and he is only doing what his job requires him to do. Song receives triple pay and dumplings from leaders during the holiday.