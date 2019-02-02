Dedicated Chinese grass-roots workers sacrifice holiday reunions to serve, protect the larger communities

Editor's Note:
Photo: Li Hao/GT
"What I most regret is that I missed the last Spring Festival reunion dinner with my late grandmother."
Song Ci (middle) is a doctor at the Beijing Emergency Center's Xicheng branch, and has spent nine Spring Festival holidays in an ambulance. He has never had a Lunar New Year Eve gathering dinner since he started this job nine years ago. Song said what he is doing shouldn't be elevated to "nobility" and he is only doing what his job requires him to do. Song receives triple pay and dumplings from leaders during the holiday.
Photo: Li Hao/GT
"My father told me to be careful while riding my electric bicycle to deliver food."
Photo: Li Hao/GT
Photo: Yang Hui/GT
"I haven't returned home for Chinese Lunar New Year gatherings for the past 8 years."Niu Juan, 43, rides through big streets and small alleys in Shanghai on his electric tricycle. While the city's strong winds penetrate people's bones, Niu, a water deliveryman, doesn't wear many clothes to keep warm as he is always on the move. This year, Niu, who comes from Zunyi, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, said he won't return to his hometown for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year because his workload will increase during this time. Niu hasn't returned home for the traditional festival since he came to Shanghai eight years ago. He said he misses his children very much and is pleased with their good performance in school. Niu added he feels satisfied with the extra money he could make during the holiday.