Tibetans enjoy better material life in New Year from region’s fast growth

A man makes flower sculptures from butter on Thursday for the upcoming Tibet New Year which falls on Tuesday. Photo: VCG

Tenzin Phuntsok has cleaned his house, prepared food for worshipping and traditional dishes to celebrate the Tibetan New Year, which falls on February 5, the same day as Spring Festival.The 30-year-old Tibetan man longs for the upcoming celebrations in Lhasa, capital of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. "The fast economic development has greatly enriched people's material lives in Tibet, which is partly reflected by better and healthier food on the New Year's gathering dinner table. But the traditional new year's 'smell' still exists," Phuntsok told the Global Times on Saturday.The Tibetan New Year and Spring Festival usually take place up to a month apart as different calendars are used, but this year the two festivals coincidentally fall on the same date. The Tibetan New Year also honors family reunions but features different traditions like changing the "fragrant curtain" and watching Tibetan operas.Phuntsok, who lives in Lhasa, said more than half of the city is deserted as many residents have left to reunite with their families in their hometowns across the country.Penpa Lhamo, an expert at the Tibet Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that tourists from other provinces and regions can be spotted on Lhasa streets for the Tibetan New Year.Convenient transportation, including railways, airlines and good roads, has enabled tourists from other parts of the country to visit this once-remote land and have close contact with Tibetan tradition.Lhamo said the development of tourism has also helped preserve Tibetan New Year traditions."We didn't have the problem of preserving our cultural traditions on the Tibetan New Year because many Tibetan people make a living through tourism and our traditions are the best attractions for tourists," she said. She added that young people are willing to learn aspects of the traditional culture, such as Tibetan opera.In 2018, Tibet's GDP grew 10 percent from a year ago, becoming the only region in the country to achieve double-digit growth last year, partly due to its booming tourism industry.Lhamo noted that local authorities have also taken measures to help preserve Tibet's traditional culture, like providing financial assistance and creating new scripts for Tibetan opera.According to Lhamo, despite engaging in traditional rituals, some urbanites in Tibet chose to travel outside the region and people in rural areas will drive their own cars for excursions.This year, Lhamo will stay with her family in Lhasa and has prepared many fresh fruits and flowers. "We were unable to buy these things in the past," she said.Phuntsok said he now lives every day like the New Year. "But the most important thing for me during the Tibet New Year is still the family reunion."