Security forces foil bid to smuggle 108 kg narcotics in SW Pakistan

Pakistan coast guards have recovered 108 kg of narcotics from a passenger van in the country's southwest Balochistan province on Saturday, officials told Xinhua.



The coast guards stopped the van during the routine investigation at a check post near Hub district of the province and recovered narcotics worth 200,000 US dollars, Safeer Mehdi, spokesperson for Pakistan coast guards, said.



He confirmed to Xinhua that three drug peddlers were smuggling the narcotics from Balochistan to capital city Karachi of the neighboring Sindh province, but the coast guards arrested them by taking timely action.



"The narcotics were hidden near the oil tanker of the van, and one of the three arrested suspects was also hiding 3 kg of drugs under his clothes," Mehdi told Xinhua.



The arrested drug peddlers were shifted to some unknown place for investigations.



The coast guards seized the narcotics as per practice they will be destroyed later by the authorities.

