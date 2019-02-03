Wang's superb strike leads PSG to 4-0 win over Montpellier in French football league

Chinese women's footballer Wang Shuang scored a stunning 20-meter strike less than one minute played, helping Paris Saint-Germain thrash Montpellier 4-0 at home in the 16th round of French league here on Saturday.



The hosts went in front through their first attack. Wang collected a pass outside the box before firing into the top corner. The Chinese international's goal arrived just 17 seconds after the kick-off.



"I didn't expect that goal arrived so early," Wang told Xinhua. "Everyone felt motivated about this home match against Montpellier. Our detailed preparation has paid off."



PSG took commanding control of the match, as Grace Geyoro got on the score sheet in the sixth minute.



The visitors barely threatened the goal, with their best chance turning out to see Sofia Jakobsson hit the crossbar.



In the other direction, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who had set up Geyoro's goal, also netted in the 21st minute to extend advantage to three goals for PSG into the half-time.



Danish forward Nadia Nadim, a new face during the winter transfer window, capped the scoring night with her first goal for PSG.



"We have displayed more desire towards the match, which is the reason for our four-goal rout at home," Wang pointed out.



As the match scheduled on Sunday between Lyon and Paris FC has been postponed, PSG provisionally claim the top place from Lyon with one more point.



PSG and Lyon have set up their highly-anticipated French Cup quarterfinal clash next Saturday.



"We just enjoy this wonderful night. The duel against Lyon will be left to our preparation during the next week. But we have built our confidence," said Wang.

