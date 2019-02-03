US-led coalition targets Syrian military post in eastern Syria

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/3 9:29:12
The US-led coalition targeted a Syrian artillery in eastern Syria overnight Saturday, wounding two soldiers, the Syrian state TV reported.
US-led warplanes struck the Syrian artillery west of the al-Bukamal city in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, leading to its destruction, according to the report.
It is not the first time the United States has targeted Syrian military posts in Syria.
In December, the US-led coalition fired several missiles on military sites in central Syria, causing damage.
In June, US-led airstrikes targeted a Syrian military position in Deir al-Zour, causing casualties.
In May, US strikes on Syrian positions in Deir al-Zour killed 12 pro-government fighters.
The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the US-led attacks and urged the United Nations Security Council to put an end to such violations by the US-led coalition in Syria.