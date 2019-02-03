Sudan PM says calls of protests over economic conditions "legitimate"

Sudan's Prime Minister Mutazz Musa on Saturday described the calls of protests over the economic conditions as "legitimate."



"Voice must be heard and respected despite presence of exploitation by political trends," said Musa when addressing a political symposium in capital Khartoum on Saturday.



"There are legitimate demands that must be expressed," noted Musa, pointing out that those demands would find open heart on the part of the government.



He further stressed that the government is working to resolve the economic issues, saying "it is true that there are problems and work is underway to resolve them. There are economic problems and lack of services."



Since Dec. 19 last year, various areas in Sudan, including Khartoum, have been witnessing popular protests over the deteriorating economic conditions and price hikes of basic commodities.



According to government statistics, at least 30 people have been killed during the protests.

