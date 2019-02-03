Houston holds Chinese Lunar New Year celebration

The 23rd Annual Texas International Lunar Festival was held Saturday in Houston, with local groups, well-known figures and other guests attending.



In the opening ceremony, Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner recognized Chinese as well as Asian community's contributions to financial institutions, education system and healthcare development within the city.



"I have the privilege of being the mayor of the most diverse city in the United States of America, the most diverse city and a large part of that is because of this community, vibrant community that exists within our city," Turner said. "You help us out on so many different levels."



On behalf of Chinese Consul General in Houston Li Qiangmin, Deputy Consul General Wang Yu sent New Year wishes to the Chinese community as well as other people in Houston, wishing them a healthy and prosperous Year of the Pig.



In the celebrations, visitors watched dragon dance, crosstalk and folk music performance. Booths displaying different Chinese cuisines were also exhibited.



Yue Qiu, general manager of the local Chinese restaurant Cooking Girl, said that holding such event was tremendously meaningful.



"Chinese are ethnic minorities in the United States, so it's more precious to have such a celebration here to remind us the feeling of happiness and satisfaction back in China."



The festival was organized by the Houston-based Southern News Group. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the group.

