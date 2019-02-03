Libyan eastern-based army stresses non-alignment in southern region

Libya's eastern-based army on Saturday confirmed it will not "take any side" in southern Libya, as the army continues its military operation against armed groups in the region.



"The armed forces are a national institution that has not and will not take side with any social component against another. The target of the armed forces is clear to all: a united precious homeland where everyone is equal before the law," the army said in a statement.



"Some segments which oppose this approach are spreading rumors to instigate strife between the people and the legitimate institutions. We strongly warn against this," the statement said.



The army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been launching a military campaign against terrorism and crime in the south since mid-January.



The army is allied with the eastern-based government, as the country is politically divided between two governments in the east and the west, both competing for legitimacy.

