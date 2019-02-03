2 killed, 5 injured in van crash in Myanmar's northern region

Two people died and five others were injured when a car overturned in Myanmar's Mandalay region due to drowsy driving, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Sunday.



Carrying seven people, an AD Van car rolled into a ditch after colliding with a tree near the south of Wathonedara village on Mandalay-Mogok road in Madaya township, Pyin Oo Lwin district on Saturday.



A passenger died at the scene while the driver died at the hospital and the remaining passengers are being treated at Mandalay General Hospital, the report said.



Police have filed a case against the driver, the report added.

